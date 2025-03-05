‘Can find cure to deadly disease, but…’: Here's what Trump just 'cannot do'

Donald Trump on Tuesday, delivering his first address to the Congress in his second term, asserted that his administration had taken unprecedented steps to protect the US southern border while accusing President Joe Biden of allowing unchecked illegal crossings. Amid boos and protests from Democratic lawmakers, Trump dismissed any possibility of bipartisan unity. US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Reuters)

“I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud,” Trump said, unfazed by the hostility in the chamber.

"I can find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history... and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not cheer for these astronomical achievements," Trump said, taking a jibe at Democrats in the house.

Democrat leader Al Green was kicked out of the House for heckling Trump during the speech. Speaker Mike Johnson said that Green violated the decorum of the House despite multiple warnings

Trump used the primetime speech to celebrate his policies and criticize his successor, claiming that under Biden, “hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings” occurred each month. He boasted of declaring a national emergency on the southern border and deploying the US military and border patrol to “repel the invasion of our country.”

Tariff war looming

The address also came amid mounting concerns over Trump’s economic policies. His decision to impose sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China had already sent financial markets into turmoil. He warned that additional reciprocal tariffs would take effect on April 2, a move likely to exacerbate existing tensions with trading partners.

“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries,” Trump declared. However, his remarks were met with tepid applause, even from some Republicans who remain uneasy about the potential economic fallout.