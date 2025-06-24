Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

China stocks jump to three-month high, HK rallies on ceasefire optimism

Reuters |
Jun 24, 2025 10:15 AM IST

CHINA-STOCKS/MIDDAY:China stocks jump to three-month high, HK rallies on ceasefire optimism

HONG KONG, - China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Tuesday, joining a broader rally across Asia, as global risk appetite improved following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

China stocks jump to three-month high, HK rallies on ceasefire optimism
China stocks jump to three-month high, HK rallies on ceasefire optimism

** At midday trading break, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,415.45, the highest level since March 20. The blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 1.1% to a one-month high.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.9%, the biggest single-day gain in over five weeks.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.1%.

** Markets reacted positively to the news that U.S. President Donald Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

** Risk sentiment in China markets probably won't get much worse from here, and further dips on Middle East tensions might signal a new round of buying opportunities, analysts at Bank of China Securities said in a note.

** On Tuesday, the CSI AI index led onshore markets with a 1.9% rally, while the financial sector sub-index climbed 1.2% and consumer staples sector added 1.1%.

** Tech firms and car makers led gains in Hong Kong, with Hang Seng Automobile Index adding over 3% and the Hang Seng Tech Index climbing 2.3%.

** China's yuan also strengthened to its highest level in nearly two weeks against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / China stocks jump to three-month high, HK rallies on ceasefire optimism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On