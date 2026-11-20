Chip and Joanna Gaines had an offer on the table for Cottonland Castle, the former Waco property that was one of their most ambitious renovation projects. The couple became known for the show Fixer Upper and bought the crumbling property in 2019. They then spent years restoring the landmark's architectural details, which they featured on their HGTV show before listing it for $2.699 million in June 2026.

Chip and Joanna Gaines sold their Waco property, known for their restoration of the historic Cottonland Castle. (Instagram @Chip Gaines)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The castle was later sold, marking another chapter in the history of the 1890 home. The listing spotlighted a project that blended historic preservation decor and couples' passion for restoring historic homes, even if they couldn't always hold on to them. The final sale price has not been shared. The listing was a major milestone for a building that had been through a lot over the decades.

A historic Waco property that remained on Chip Gaines’ radar

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to Mansion Global, Cottonland Castle is a three-story house dating from 1890 with a castle-like exterior designed in the manner of a European castle. It is situated in the Castle Heights area of Waco. The property was built for local businessman Alfred Abeel. The sandstone and limestone exterior, ornate detail work, and ostentatious appearance have made it a distinctive feature of the neighbourhood. For Chip Gaines, buying the property had been a dream. He had followed this listing for 20 years and repeatedly bid on it whenever it had been listed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The pair finally bought the house in 2019, when it was listed at $425,000. After years of decline, renovation, and several ownership changes, it had taken a toll on the home. Its age, size, and maintenance needs had also discouraged prior owners from taking it on. When the Gaineses bought the house, they had in mind to preserve its historic character while transforming the interiors for modern living. Inside the restoration that became a television project {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pair finally bought the house in 2019, when it was listed at $425,000. After years of decline, renovation, and several ownership changes, it had taken a toll on the home. Its age, size, and maintenance needs had also discouraged prior owners from taking it on. When the Gaineses bought the house, they had in mind to preserve its historic character while transforming the interiors for modern living. Inside the restoration that became a television project {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The fix-up was a multi-year process, chronicled in the six-episode 2022 series Fixer Upper: The Castle on Magnolia Network. The series focuses on couples' efforts to bring the historic property back to life without compromising its architectural elements. The restored home is roughly 6,176 square feet, with four bedrooms, and contains old-fashioned tile flooring, diamond-paned windows, ornate woodwork, fireplaces, Formal dining, a great room, a card room, a library, and a conservatory.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead of renovation becoming a standard restoration of a property, it was about mixing architectural history with functionality. Furniture, textiles and accessories were chosen to match the building's architecture and formed part of the final sale offer. This approach is a part of an ongoing debate in architectural conservation. A review in Heritage Science identified architectural, integrated historical significance, economic considerations, and environmental factors as important elements in sustainable reuse of historic buildings.

The side of The Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas, United States. The house was finished in 1913 and designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1977.

From an unsuccessful auction to a new owner

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was a rocky road to the property market for the Gaineses. The Gaineses listed it for auction in 2023, but it did not sell. Visitors could also tour Cottonland Castle, which was open to the public to view the restoration and castle facade. The property was re-listed in June 2026 with a price guide of US $2.699 million. Cottonland Castle was represented by the listing agent Amanda Nesbitt at Magnolia Realty, which was founded by the Gaineses. The property garnered renewed interest from the public because of its unique architecture, its extensive restoration, and the fact that it was featured on TV.

A final sale price is not publicly available for the eventual sale. The sale is not disclosed in the state of Texas, which does not normally make the final price of the residential transaction publicly available on the property records. The transaction ends a chapter on a property that made the Chip wishlist for many years. For Cottonland Castle, it marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another as the historic home moves to a new owner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}