Costco recalls popular fish and meat products over Listeria contamination risk

Costco has recalled multiple fish and meat products due to possible Listeria contamination. The retail giant recently issued a series of recalls for salmon and chicken products sold across the US over fears that the eatables may have been exposed to the potentially deadly bacteria. Here's what to know about the recent recalls and the affected products: FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a Costco Wholesale store in Glenview, Illinois, U.S. May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo(REUTERS)

Costco recalls meat and fish products

Earlier this week, notice letters were sent to customers who purchased the affected products: Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portabello Mushroom Sauce and Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon. The recalled chicken products were sold from September to October, while the salmon was sold between October 9 and 13.

Several other products were also recalled: Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket, Red’s Southwestern Grill Chicken Mini Burritos, and El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos. The company warned customers against using the recalled products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The chicken and fish recall comes just days after hundreds of popular waffle products sold by various brands were recalled over the risk of listeria contamination. TreeHouse Foods issued a voluntary recall of nearly 700 waffle products across dozens of brands like Kodiak and Good & Gather, according to a notice published by the FDA. (Also Read: Waffles sold at Walmart, Target recalled…)

While no illnesses due to the consumption of the affected products have been reported so far, the FDA warns that those “concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.” Some of the symptoms of Listeriosis or listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhoea, and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Moreover, the foodborne bacterial infection, which is most commonly caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, can be dangerous or life-threatening, especially to older adults, people with weak immune systems, and pregnant people. “Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the agency warns.

“Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA adds.