Diana Taurasi announces retirement: All about WNBA star's wife Penny Taylor, their children and net worth

Diana Taurasi, a legendary figure in women’s basketball and one of the most decorated players in WNBA history, has announced her retirement from professional basketball at the age of 42. Taurasi, who spent her entire 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury, leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as one of the greatest competitors the sport has ever seen. Diana Taurasi, iconic in women's basketball and a WNBA star, retires at 42 after two decades with the Phoenix Mercury. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)

“Mentally and physically, I’m just full,” Taurasi told TIME. “That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.”

