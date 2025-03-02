Did George Lopez ‘offer’ to assassinate Trump? Truth about the viral claim

Comedian and actor George Lopez is facing criticism after a screenshot of a controversial Instagram comment made by him about President Donald Trump surfaced on X. The comment was made on a post claiming that Iranian authorities had placed a bounty on Trump’s head. George Lopez slammed for comment on Trump.(Facebook/George Lopez )

The original post, shared by the Instagram account ChicanoWorldstar, stated: “Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump's head during the televised funeral of General QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?"

The 63-year-old comedian commented, “We'll do it for half,”

The screenshot of the comment was shared by political commentator Dom Lucre on Saturday with the caption: “Hollywood comedian and actor George Lopez just offered to pay to get President Trump assassinated. Lopez responded to an X account that spoke about a bounty that Iranian authorities put on Trump’s head and Lopez confirmed he could get the job done for half.”

Reactions -

The screenshot of the comment sparked outrage on social media, with many users calling for an FBI investigation into the matter.

“These people need to start going to jail for this. The left loves to talk about how caring and peaceful they are, yet they’re always the first to endorse violence against their opponents,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Actor George Lopez offers to assassinate President Trump. Until a celebrity is LOCKED UP for threats this will continue to happen.”

A third person added, “George Lopez should be held accountable for this threat against Trump. He’s a dumb shit.”

Another user wrote, “I used to love George Lopez back in the days. He was so damn funny especially but now he's just a shell of his former self. So sad.”

Another user commented, “I used to like George Lopez but he wants to assassinate a sitting president. Guess Kash Patel needs to pay him a visit.”

Here's the truth -

While Lopez did make the comment, it is not recent. The comment was originally made in 2020. The original Instagram post under which the comment was made has since been deleted.