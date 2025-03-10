Did Prince Frederik express gratitude for having fatal POLG disease? Know symptoms and treatment

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg passed away in Paris on March 1 at the age of 22 from POLG, a rare genetic disorder. The death of the youngest child of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau occurred one day after Rare Disease Day. Prince Frederik's father issued a statement on his passing on the website of the POLG Foundation, which his son co-founded in 2022 and served as its creative director.(POLG Foundation)

Frederik's father issued a statement on his passing on the website of the POLG Foundation, which his son co-founded in 2022 and served as its creative director.

He remarked Frederik battled his illness bravely to the end, stressing that “his indomitable lust for life propelled him through the hardest of physical and mental challenges.”

Frederik, who is regarded as a tough fighter and a fierce advocate, is survived by his parents, brother Alexander and sister Charlotte. “Frederik knows that he is my Superhero. Part of his superpower was his ability to inspire and to lead by example,” Robert stated.

He further wrote that his son was even thankful for his disease since he got the chance to meet several people.

He recalled that his son once told his friend, “Even though I’ll die from it … and even if my parents do not have the time to save me, I know that they will be able to save other children.”

What is POLG Mitochondrial Disease?

A mitochondrial condition known as POLG disease is caused by hereditary mutations in the POLG gene, which is essential for DNA repair and cell genetic material replication.

Numerous organs, including the brain, nerves, muscles, and liver, are impacted due to this incurable illness, and its symptoms can be severe. “One might compare it to having a faulty battery that never fully recharges, is in a constant state of depletion and eventually loses power,” Robert said in a statement.

Additionally, its diagnosis is challenging. The disease impacts one in 10,000 people, despite it being ranked among the most prevalent hereditary mitochondrial diseases.

The doctors find it difficult to diagnose the disease due to its wide range of symptoms and inadequate public awareness. Frederik was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 14.

POLG deficiency is “the worst” of all mitochondrial illnesses, according to Doug Turnbull, a professor of neurology at Newcastle University and a member of the scientific advisory board of the POLG Foundation. “It is so relentlessly progressive, attacking so many different systems with sadly the same conclusion.”

The illness can affect speech, mobility, and eyesight. It can also be lethal and the life expectancy can vary from three months to twelve years after the symptoms first emerges.

Frederik and his mother Julie, who spent fifteen years advocating for the disease, created a documentary about POLG from the viewpoints of Frederik and other patients.