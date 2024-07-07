Diddy's private jet boast marks return to Instagram after wiping the slate clean amid several lawsuits

Returning to Instagram on Friday after wiping the slate clean on his page in June amid ongoing several sexual assault lawsuits, Sean “Diddy” Combs seemingly took the skies on his private jet. Diddy flaunted his private jet Combs Air on Instagram amid legal entanglement.

According to the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s latest Instagram story that broke his long silent streak on social media, the “Bad Boy” rapper showed himself arriving on the airport tarmac and walking towards his plane. Boasting his luxurious ride, he also turned the camera to a “Combs Air” mat sitting under the airplane staircase.

Filmed from his POV, the video then showed him strolling towards the black jet and fist-bumping the pilot before boarding the aircraft. “What up? How you doing?” he addressed the pilot before proclaiming under his breath, “No place like home.”

Last month, the “Notorious B.I.G.” artist cleared his entire Instagram feed soon after posting an “apology” video to his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. His social media escape came after CNN exposed an old buried footage from 2016, showcasing the embattled mogul viciously attacking Venture in a now-closed hotel in broad daylight. The video did crazy numbers online, drawing eyeballs from every corner of the world amid an ongoing extended bout of federal investigation.

Diddy's legal woes continue

Diddy has so far been under probe for alleged sex assault, trafficking, narcotic offences and even firearms-related misconduct. Among the endless streams of lawsuits he’s facing, he’s already settled one from his then-girlfriend Cassie. Despite everything that has come up against him, he’s maintained his innocence.

However, contradicting his own claims after the 2016 footage went super-viral, admitting beating Cassie. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said in a video statement posted to Instagram in May.

Already drowning in a controversial flood of accusations of all sorts, Diddy was again surrounded by a new set of sex trafficking allegations. Former porn star star Adria English filed a lawsuit against him on Wednesday. Her suit says she “has lived her adult life with the memories of being trapped in a cycle of sex trafficking she never asked to be a part of and was chosen because Defendant Combs knew he could groom her.”

However, once again, Comb’s attorney, Jonathan Davis, denied the allegations. “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” he asserted in a statement to ABC News.