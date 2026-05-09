Discord down update: When will servers be back up? Company gives update amid API error outage

Thousands of users across the US reported problems accessing Discord on Friday as the popular messaging platform experienced a widespread outage tied to API and connectivity issues. According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, reports surged to nearly 38,000 shortly before 4 PM ET, with complaints beginning to spike around 2:45 PM ET. The largest concentration of reports appeared to come from major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Discord confirms API issues and recovery efforts

Discord logo is seen in this representative image.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Discord acknowledged the problems earlier in the day, saying at 12:08 PM Pacific time that it was investigating errors preventing some users from connecting to the app. After identifying the issue, the company later shared an update at 1:16 PM Pacific stating that it was “seeing significant recovery” while continuing efforts to stabilize the platform.

Just minutes later, Discord posted another update saying it was “beginning to see recovery on our systems and are continuing recovery operations to get the service into a fully healthy state.”

Latest update: “Identified - We are beginning to see recovery on our systems and are continuing recovery operations to get the service into a fully healthy state.”

Users report loading failures and missing messages

While some users who already had Discord open were still able to remain connected, many attempting to launch the app experienced login and loading failures during the outage.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several users also encountered API-related problems affecting profiles, messages and server functionality. During testing, some users received “Unable to load parts of profile” notifications while attempting to open user profiles, while others saw the familiar red “Messages failed to load” error appear inside chats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several users also encountered API-related problems affecting profiles, messages and server functionality. During testing, some users received “Unable to load parts of profile” notifications while attempting to open user profiles, while others saw the familiar red “Messages failed to load” error appear inside chats. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} For some users, those problems appeared to gradually resolve as Discord’s recovery operations progressed. When will Discord servers fully return? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For some users, those problems appeared to gradually resolve as Discord’s recovery operations progressed. When will Discord servers fully return? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although Discord indicated that systems were recovering, the company had not yet announced a precise timeline for when all services would be fully restored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Discord indicated that systems were recovering, the company had not yet announced a precise timeline for when all services would be fully restored. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The platform continued working to stabilize connectivity and clear remaining API issues as Friday afternoon’s outage impacted tens of thousands of users globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The platform continued working to stabilize connectivity and clear remaining API issues as Friday afternoon’s outage impacted tens of thousands of users globally. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON