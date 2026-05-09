Discord down update: When will servers be back up? Company gives update amid API error outage

Thousands of users across the US reported problems accessing Discord on Friday as the popular messaging platform experienced a widespread outage tied to API and connectivity issues. According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, reports surged to nearly 38,000 shortly before 4 PM ET, with complaints beginning to spike around 2:45 PM ET. The largest concentration of reports appeared to come from major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Discord logo is seen in this representative image. (Unsplash)

Discord confirms API issues and recovery efforts Discord acknowledged the problems earlier in the day, saying at 12:08 PM Pacific time that it was investigating errors preventing some users from connecting to the app. After identifying the issue, the company later shared an update at 1:16 PM Pacific stating that it was “seeing significant recovery” while continuing efforts to stabilize the platform.

Just minutes later, Discord posted another update saying it was “beginning to see recovery on our systems and are continuing recovery operations to get the service into a fully healthy state.”

Latest update: “Identified - We are beginning to see recovery on our systems and are continuing recovery operations to get the service into a fully healthy state.”

Users report loading failures and missing messages While some users who already had Discord open were still able to remain connected, many attempting to launch the app experienced login and loading failures during the outage.

Several users also encountered API-related problems affecting profiles, messages and server functionality. During testing, some users received “Unable to load parts of profile” notifications while attempting to open user profiles, while others saw the familiar red “Messages failed to load” error appear inside chats.

For some users, those problems appeared to gradually resolve as Discord’s recovery operations progressed.

When will Discord servers fully return? Although Discord indicated that systems were recovering, the company had not yet announced a precise timeline for when all services would be fully restored.

The platform continued working to stabilize connectivity and clear remaining API issues as Friday afternoon’s outage impacted tens of thousands of users globally.