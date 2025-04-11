Discord down: Users report ‘elevated API latency’ error

Discord is down for many users across the world, with most reporting an 'elevated API latency' error. As of 4:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received over 100,000 error reports, with many users citing issues connecting to servers. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with memes and user reactions. Discord down in US(UnSplash)

What is elevated API latency error?

An "elevated API latency error" on Discord occurs when there is a significant delay in communication between the app or browser you are using and Discord's servers. This error typically occurs due to issues on Discord’s end, such as server overload, network congestion, or infrastructure problems.

If you encounter this error, you can:

Visit Discord’s official status page (discordstatus.com) for updates on outages or ongoing issues.

Be patient, as these problems are usually temporary and often resolved by Discord's engineers.

Try restarting the app or your device to eliminate local glitches, though this typically doesn't fix server-side latency.