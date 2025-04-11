Menu Explore
Discord down: Users report ‘elevated API latency’ error

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 11, 2025 02:01 AM IST

Discord is down for many users across the world, with most reporting an 'elevated API latency' error. X was flooded with memes amid the outage.

Discord is down for many users across the world, with most reporting an 'elevated API latency' error. As of 4:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received over 100,000 error reports, with many users citing issues connecting to servers. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with memes and user reactions.

Discord down in US(UnSplash)
Discord down in US(UnSplash)

What is elevated API latency error?

An "elevated API latency error" on Discord occurs when there is a significant delay in communication between the app or browser you are using and Discord's servers. This error typically occurs due to issues on Discord’s end, such as server overload, network congestion, or infrastructure problems.

If you encounter this error, you can:

Visit Discord’s official status page (discordstatus.com) for updates on outages or ongoing issues.

Be patient, as these problems are usually temporary and often resolved by Discord's engineers.

Try restarting the app or your device to eliminate local glitches, though this typically doesn't fix server-side latency.

