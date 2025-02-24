Don Bongino's health; Know about his 7-centimeter-wide tumour and Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis

Don Bongino, newly-appointed FBI Deputy Director, was once diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis and even underwent surgery for a large tumor in his neck. Don Bongino informed in 2021 that he completed Hodgkin lymphoma treatment.(Law Enforcement Talk Radio Show's Post/Facebook)

Bongino has previously experienced multiple lipomas, all of which were malignant, according to Fox News. Due to his prior experiences, he thought the lump was just another lipoma. It wasn't until he saw a radiologist for a checkup that he discovered the 10-centimeter-long, 7-centimeter-wide tumor next to his carotid artery and voice cords might be cancerous.

“I get lipomas — fatty tumors once in a while [...] They're benign, I've never had any issue with them at all and I noticed there was a lump on the left side of my neck about two weeks ago,” he told Fox News in a 2020 interview.

“I thought it was from grappling— I had gotten choked out a couple of times, I didn't think any of it so I went to get an MRI thinking it was a lipoma and when I rolled out of the machine, there is nothing worse than having a radiologist look at ya and I said 'It's a lipoma, right?' And he said 'no, it is not a lipoma,” Bongino added.

Don Bongino underwent tumor surgery, Hodgkin lymphoma treatment

Later, he underwent surgery to get rid of the tumor. Following the treatment, Bongino informed his supporters that the entire tumor in his neck had been successfully removed by the specialists.

However, the positive news was accompanied with some bad news, He revealed that it seems like he has lymphoma.

“Thank you all for your kind words & well wishes. I'm out of surgery & I feel good,” Bongino tweeted. “They removed the entire tumor from my neck. The bad news is, it looks like lymphoma. The good news is, there are treatments options. Either way, it'll be okay. Thank you all for your support.”

In February 2021, he said in a post on Instagram that he has completed Hodgkin lymphoma treatment earlier this month.

“It was a tough road,” Bongino captioned the video. “It’s all over. I hope,” he added.

What is Lymphoma?

Around 200,000 Americans are afflicted with lymphoma every year. It is one of the 100 blood cancer types. Lymphocytes, a particular type of white blood cell that is a component of the body's lymphatic system, are where lymphomas start. Lymphocytes proliferate and accumulate in lymph nodes and other tissues when lymphoma occurs. The body is more vulnerable to infections and other ailments because they proliferate and produce an excessive amount of white blood cells, which makes it harder for a person's immune system to mount a successful defense against invasive bacteria.