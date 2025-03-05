Trump Tariff War Live Updates: The dollar plunged to a three-month low on Wednesday hours after US President Donald Trump imposed fresh tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China. In response, these countries retaliated with their own duties on US imports. Trump's long-threatened tariffs on three of its key partners citing ineffective border controls, sparked a trade war that hit the stock markets across the globe....Read More

US President on Tuesday levied 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico, a day after he signed an executive order doubling a tariff on Chinese products to 20%. The administration has said it intends to put a tax on imports from the European Union and collect a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel imports.

Following the tariffs, analysts expect Trump's economic policies to fan inflation pressures, slow the economy and eat into corporate profits, at a time when multiple reports have suggested a cooling economy.

Trump Tariff War Live Updates: Here are key points