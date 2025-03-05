Donald Trump threatens ‘Governor Trudeau’ with reciprocal tariffs as Canada retaliates

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on Canada's exports to match its retaliatory 25% duties targeting American exports. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday alleged that the aim of US President Donald Trump's tariff war is to destroy Canada's economy so he can annex the country.(AFP)

Washington had imposed 10% tariffs on energy imports from Canada and 25% on everything else over Trump's concerns about illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking.

Hours after Trump's tariffs came into effect, Ottawa imposed immediate 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of US imports, including cosmetics, appliances, tyres, fruit and wine, and vowed to target another C$125 billion worth in 21 days' time if necessary.

In response, Trump repeated his description of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and warned of further tariffs as retaliation. “Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!” the US president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump is expected to impose sweeping reciprocal tariffs by April 2 that could affect all US trading partners without distinction of allies or adversaries. These are expected to be tailored to each country to counter the amount of duties and taxes they levy on American goods. The White House has said those are “discriminatory” in nature.

Trudeau's response to US tariffs

On Tuesday, a visibly agitated Trudeau asked whether Trump's strategy to pick trade disputes with allies while seeking to collaborate with Russia makes sense. “Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada, their closest partner and ally, their closest friend. At the same, they are talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister also asked the Americans how they feel about “jettisoning one's friends and allies” in favour of Russia, which Trudeau said, “has never wished Americans well and continues to act in ways that harm the global economy and specifically the American economy and American values and principles.”

Trudeau also alleged that Trump's objective is to wreck Canada's economy to make his annexation ambitions easier. “Let us not fool ourselves about what he seems to be wanting. We will never be the 51st state,” he added.

