Donald Trump wins appeal to reduce NY fraud bond as judge allows to post $175mn within 10 days

A New York appeals court on Monday decided to reduce the amount of the bond that Donald Trump must post to settle a $454 million civil fraud verdict. This ruling comes a major legal and financial lifeline for Trump as he argued that he would have to sell his properties to raise funds. The court has allowed Trump 10 additional days to post his bond to satisfy the civil fraud judgement and cut the amount necessary to $175 million.(AP)

The court granted 10 additional days to Trump to post his bond by slashing it to $175 million.

Trump was penalised over $464 million, including interest, after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he and his co-defendants unlawfully inflated the worth of their properties in order to secure huge loans.

For now, the judgement sets aside the possibility of New York Attorney General Letitia James' attempts to seize Trump's property in order to execute the judgement against him.

According to the decision, Trump and his sons can continue to conduct business in New York and receive loans from New York financial institutions for the time being.

Trump and his son Eric have claimed that they had been facing immense difficulties to raise the $464 million bond.

This is a developing story