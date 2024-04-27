 Earthquake jolts New York City and Tri-State area - Hindustan Times
Earthquake jolts New York City and Tri-State area

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 10:31 PM IST

A small earthquake of magnitude 2.9 was recorded in New Jersey on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGC).

A small earthquake of magnitude 2.9 was recorded in New Jersey around 10 am on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGC).

The quake jolted Gladstone just around 10 am roughly 40 miles west of the Big Apple.
The quake jolted Gladstone just around 10 am roughly 40 miles west of the Big Apple.

The quake jolted Gladstone, Somerset County, which is situated roughly 40 miles west of the Big Apple.

The quake came just few weeks after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled Garden State, sending shockwaves through the New York metro area.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

News / World News / US News / Earthquake jolts New York City and Tri-State area
