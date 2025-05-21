BRUSSELS, - The European Union will donate 5.5 million euros to support Radio Free Europe following a freeze on U.S. federal grants to the media outlet by the Trump administration, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday. EU to give Radio Free Europe 5.5 million euros after Trump funding freeze

WHY IT MATTERS

The financial pledge comes after Trump ordered the termination of grants in March as part of sweeping efforts to downsize the U.S. government. Critics said the move could devastate a rare source of reliable news in authoritarian countries.

A U.S. District Court judge placed a temporary pause on the termination order but a federal appeals court this month blocked the ruling.

QUOTES

"In a time of growing unfiltered content, independent journalism is more important than ever," Kallas told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"This will support the vital work of Radio Free Europe," she said, describing the move as "short-term emergency funding" to provide a "safety net" for independent journalism.

Radio Free Europe was not immediately available for comment.

CONTEXT

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was set up during the Cold War to reach people in communist-run states. The Prague-based outlet still broadcasts to countries in Eastern Europe, including Russia and Ukraine.

The Czech Republic, as the media outlet's host country, has been pushing for Europe to find funds to keep it going.

"Our aim is to keep the mission, and the mission is providing free and fair information to societies in Russia, Belarus, Iran,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Reuters after the ministers’ meeting.

Sweden said earlier this month it would donate 20 million crowns to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, saying the U.S. decision meant people in many countries risked losing access to free media.

