BERLIN, - European leaders said they had agreed on Monday any decisions on potential Ukrainian territorial concessions to Russia could only be made once robust security guarantees were in place which should include a European-led multinational force. European leaders agree Ukraine security guarantees should include European-led peacekeeping force

The statement issued by 10 European leaders as well as EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen came after they met in Berlin to back up peace talks between U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators seeking to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

Outlining what they considered necessary security guarantees, the statement said Ukraine should be able to keep its armed forces at around 800,000 to be able to deter conflict.

In addition, Europe should coordinate a "multinational force Ukraine" made up from contributions from willing nations and supported by the United States.

"It will assist in the regeneration of Ukraine's forces, in securing Ukraine's skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine," read the statement.

Security guarantees would also include a US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism to provide early warning of any future attack and respond to any breaches.

"Decisions on territory are for the people of Ukraine, once robust security guarantees are effectively in place," the statement read.

U.S. negotiators told Ukraine separately on Monday that it must agree to withdraw forces from the eastern Donetsk region under any deal to end the nearly four-year-old war with Russia, an official familiar with the matter said.

