Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

European pharma companies warn Trump's tariffs could expedite shift to US

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2025 09:02 PM IST

USA-TRUMP/TARIFFS-EU-PHARMACEUTICALS (CORRECTED, UPDATE 2, PIX):CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-European pharma companies warn Trump's tariffs could expedite shift to US

*

European pharma companies warn Trump's tariffs could expedite shift to US
European pharma companies warn Trump's tariffs could expedite shift to US

European pharma companies

*

Pharma goods spared from latest tariffs, industry expects future duties

*

Europe, U.S. have interconnected supply chains for medicines

*

Reuters Tariffs Live Page

By Ludwig Burger and Maggie Fick

FRANKFURT/LONDON, - European pharma companies warned the European Commission president at a meeting on Tuesday that U.S. tariffs would expedite the industry's shift away from Europe and toward the United States.

Pharma trade lobby EFPIA, whose members include European pharma giants Bayer, Novartis and Novo Nordisk, said it had called on EU President Ursula von der Leyen to push for "rapid and radical action" to mitigate the "risk of exodus" to the United States.

Pharmaceuticals were exempt from sweeping tariffs on U.S. imports announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last week but he has said they will face separate tariffs.

EFPIA said the EU needs to change its regulatory framework for the industry to make it more conducive to innovation and strengthen Europe's intellectual property provisions.

The demands were not new. EFPIA has repeatedly warned that Europe's pharma sector will lose out to increased competition from the U.S., China and emerging markets if the EU does not amend a proposed revamp of laws governing the sector.

"Now with the uncertainty created by the threat of tariffs, there is little incentive to invest in the EU and significant drivers to relocate to the U.S.," the EFPIA statement read.

The Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The CEOs of EU-headquartered pharma companies as well as biotech lobby Europabio and generics trade group Medicines for Europe were invited to the meeting, but Europe's largest generics maker, Sandoz, told Reuters it was not.

Europe and the U.S. have interconnected supply chains for medicines. The U.S. depends on medicines partly produced in Europe that bring in hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue.

EU medical and pharmaceutical product exports to the United States totalled about 90 billion euros in 2023, according to latest Eurostat data.

European pharma giants have recently been expanding production facilities in the United States.

The United States is the biggest pharma market by sales for big pharma companies, both U.S. and European headquartered ones. Sales in North America accounted for nearly 50% of world pharmaceutical sales in 2021, compared with nearly 25% for Europe, according to EFPIA.

The European Commission on Monday proposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of U.S. goods, including soybeans, nuts and motorcycles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / European pharma companies warn Trump's tariffs could expedite shift to US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On