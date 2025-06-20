* Ex-assistant to Sean 'Diddy' Combs says job included buying drugs, setting up sex parties

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, - Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former personal assistant testified on Friday at the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial that he often bought drugs for his boss and set up hotel rooms for sex parties known as "wild king nights."

Prosecutors hope the testimony by Brendan Paul, who worked for Combs from late 2022 through March 2024, will help them prove their racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs.

Prosecutors say Combs used his businesses' resources to coerce women into ecstasy-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all five criminal counts. His lawyers call the sexual activity consensual. The Bad Boy Records founder, a former billionaire who elevated hip-hop in American culture, could face life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors are winding down their case after six weeks, with defense witnesses expected to testify next week.

Paul, testifying under immunity from prosecutors, said he bought Combs about $4,200 of marijuana and hundreds of dollars of ketamine during his employment.

Jurors saw a text message in which Paul asked Combs' security staff to be reimbursed for his drug purchases.

They also saw a Feb. 14, 2024 text message in which Combs wrote "You get me zans," which Paul said was a request to procure Xanax without a prescription.

Paul said Combs ultimately obtained Xanax elsewhere, and used cocaine and ecstasy in his presence.

Under cross-examination by defense lawyer Brian Steel, Paul said procuring drugs was a minor part of his job, and he thought the drugs were solely for Combs' personal use.

"You were not some drug mule?" Steel asked.

"Absolutely not," Paul said.

Paul also said that before three or four "wild king nights," he stocked hotel rooms with lubricant, baby oil, liquor and a Gucci pouch filled with hard drugs.

When Combs was done, Paul said he would put on gloves and clean up to avoid being billed by hotels for damage.

Paul said he was charged with cocaine possession after being arrested on March 25, 2024, at Miami-Opa Locka airport in Florida while traveling to the Bahamas with Combs and other staffers.

He said he put the cocaine in his bag after finding it while cleaning Combs' room that day, but forgot about it and did not tell law enforcement where it came from.

Asked by prosecutor Christy Slavik why he kept silent, Paul said, "Loyalty." Paul said the cocaine charge was dropped.

