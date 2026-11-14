FAA ground stop: Ex-Transportation Dept. Inspector General questions newly deployed SMART AI tool amid ‘extraordinary’ outage

Former US Department of Transportation Inspector General Mary Schiavo has questioned whether the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) newly deployed SMART AI tool could be connected to a nationwide flight disruption that forced all flights in the United States to remain grounded.

FAA grounds flights nationwide amid communications failure as former inspector general questions possible link to new SMART tool. (Unsplash)

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Speaking about the incident, Schiavo pointed out that the FAA had announced plans to begin using SMART, a new tool designed to help manage air traffic across the national airspace system, on the same day the ground stop was issued.

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She said she could not confirm whether the two developments were related but raised concerns about possible technical problems during the software rollout.

Also Read: FAA issues US-wide ground stops due to rolling 'frequency outage’; all flight departures halted

Mary Schiavo questions timing of SMART rollout

Schiavo said the timing of the new system's deployment alongside the nationwide disruption was worth examining. She suggested that difficulties could have emerged from running the new software alongside the FAA's existing systems.

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{{^usCountry}} "I don't know if they're linked, but it's just too much coincidence that they were trying to start that moving today. And now we have problems with the system," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't know if they're linked, but it's just too much coincidence that they were trying to start that moving today. And now we have problems with the system," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that her suspicion was that the agency could be facing computer issues while integrating the new software with its older systems.

However, Schiavo's comments were a possible explanation rather than a confirmed finding. The FAA had not announced any connection between the SMART rollout and the communications failure.

Also Read: US flights grounded nationwide: A look back at the last major FAA shutdown in 2023

FAA investigates communications failure

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The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” The agency said a communications problem was affecting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which manage aircraft travelling across the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that FAA technicians were investigating the disruption. International flights were being handled on a case-by-case basis.

The outage also affected air traffic control operations at some facilities. In audio captured by ATC.com, a controller near Chicago warned pilots that the facility had lost radio frequencies and automated systems used to coordinate aircraft movements.

Meanwhile, two law enforcement officials told CNN that preliminary reports did not point to a cyberattack. FBI personnel across the country were monitoring the situation.

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The FAA had not confirmed the cause of the outage or whether its new SMART tool played any role in the disruption.