FAA outage update: Sean Duffy assures passengers ‘it is safe to fly’ as US flight operations slowly returning to normal

Air travel across the United States is gradually recovering following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights on Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has assured passengers that flight operations are resuming safely, although delays and cancellations are expected to continue as airlines work to restore normal schedules.

Sean Duffy confirms gradual recovery of flight operations

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy gives an update on the aviation ground stop in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2026. (AFP)

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In a statement posted on X on Saturday morning, Duffy said, “Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly.”

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The disruption began Friday afternoon after technical problems affected radar and telecommunications systems used by air traffic controllers. Inconsistent radar information and communication difficulties prompted the FAA to suspend departures nationwide as a precautionary safety measure.

Deep Dive What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop? Technical problems affected the radar and telecommunications network used by air traffic controllers, causing inconsistent data and communication difficulties. Officials said older equipment may have been overwhelmed, but investigators were still examining the cause. Is it safe to fly after the FAA outage? Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said flight operations were gradually resuming and that it was safe to fly. The ground stop was imposed as a precaution after technical problems affected air traffic systems. How long could flight delays continue, and what should passengers do? Delays and cancellations could continue as airlines reschedule flights and reposition aircraft and crews. Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline and monitor the FAA's official website for updates.

Also Read: Workday outage disrupts thousands of businesses worldwide: Walmart, Target workers face payroll and HR access issues

Thousands of flights affected by nationwide disruption

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{{^usCountry}} The nationwide ground stop was lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, allowing airlines to gradually restart services. However, the operational impact continued into Saturday, with aircraft and flight crews displaced across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nationwide ground stop was lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, allowing airlines to gradually restart services. However, the operational impact continued into Saturday, with aircraft and flight crews displaced across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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FlightAware figures cited by ABC News showed more than 12,500 cancellations across Friday and Saturday by Saturday morning, alongside thousands of delays.

Airlines work to restore normal schedules

Duffy acknowledged that passengers should expect continued inconvenience while airlines reorganize their operations. He said the government was working closely with carriers to support the recovery.

“You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most. Our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible,” he said.

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The transportation secretary also praised air traffic controllers, pilots and flight crews for working around the clock, thanking them for their professionalism and dedication.

FAA infrastructure modernization under spotlight

The disruption has renewed attention on America's ageing air traffic control infrastructure. Duffy has called for a $50 billion investment in modernization.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said investigators had not identified evidence of a cyberattack, although the investigation was continuing.

Passengers urged to check flight status

Passengers have been advised to confirm flight information directly with their airlines and monitor the FAA's official website, nasstatus.faa.gov, for real-time airport updates.

Duffy also announced a scheduled press briefing at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Department of Transportation headquarters to provide further information about the recovery.