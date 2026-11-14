FAA outage update: Sean Duffy assures passengers ‘it is safe to fly’ as US flight operations slowly returning to normal

The disruption began Friday afternoon after technical problems affected radar and telecommunications systems used by air traffic controllers. Inconsistent radar information and communication difficulties prompted the FAA to suspend departures nationwide as a precautionary safety measure.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday morning, Duffy said, “Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly.”

Air travel across the United States is gradually recovering following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights on Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has assured passengers that flight operations are resuming safely, although delays and cancellations are expected to continue as airlines work to restore normal schedules.

How long could flight delays continue, and what should passengers do?

How long could flight delays continue, and what should passengers do?

Is it safe to fly after the FAA outage?

Is it safe to fly after the FAA outage?

Thousands of flights affected by nationwide disruption The nationwide ground stop was lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, allowing airlines to gradually restart services. However, the operational impact continued into Saturday, with aircraft and flight crews displaced across the country.

FlightAware figures cited by ABC News showed more than 12,500 cancellations across Friday and Saturday by Saturday morning, alongside thousands of delays.

Airlines work to restore normal schedules Duffy acknowledged that passengers should expect continued inconvenience while airlines reorganize their operations. He said the government was working closely with carriers to support the recovery.

“You will continue to see some delays and cancellations as carriers reschedule flights and reposition aircraft/crews where they are needed most. Our top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible,” he said.

The transportation secretary also praised air traffic controllers, pilots and flight crews for working around the clock, thanking them for their professionalism and dedication.