Reuters |
Apr 05, 2025 12:46 AM IST

By Efrain Otero

Family of Venezuelan singer jailed in El Salvador call for due process

CARACAS, - Friends and relatives of Venezuelans deported from the U.S. to a maximum security prison in El Salvador have painted their loved ones' faces in colorful murals on a Caracas street, calling for due process after the U.S. accused them of being gang members.

Paola Paiva told Reuters her brother Arturo Suarez was a singer. His wife said to local media that he had gone to the U.S. to boost his emerging music career.

"Due process needs to be carried out," said Paiva. "We don't know what is happening to him. This is practically a kidnapping. We haven't heard any news of my brother for 16 days."

Suarez was arrested on February 8 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who raided a house in North Carolina where he was making a music video with Darwin Hernandez, a barber, and Hernandez's brother, according to Darwin Hernandez's wife Aida Diaz.

Diaz said her husband told her before he was deported that he had been asked to sign a paper saying he was a member of Tren de Aragua, but he marked no. She said she realized he had been sent to El Salvador after his name appeared on a list of those deported released by CBS.

Both Paiva and Diaz said their loved ones did not have criminal records in any country. Reuters saw proof that Hernandez had no criminal record in Venezuela but could not independently verify records beyond that.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment on either case.

The U.S. government has said that all the Venezuelans it deported were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, but lawyers and activists have challenged this. An ICE official said in a sworn statement last month many did not have U.S. criminal records.

The U.S. has acknowledged that a Salvadoran man was deported and sent to the prison in error, but said it has no legal authority to bring him back.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
US News
