Fire in DC: Two-alarm blaze breaks out near North Capitol Street on Seaton Place | Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 12, 2025 01:24 AM IST

A massive two-alarm fire has broken out on Seaton Place near North Capitol Street in Washington, DC. Thick smoke was visible from multiple parts of the city.

A large two-alarm fire broke out on Seaton Place NW near North Capitol Street in Washington, DC. According to authorities, approximately 25 units and 120 personnel are currently on the scene working to contain the blaze. So far, no injuries have been reported.

A massive two-alarm fire has broken out in DC. (UnSplash)
A massive two-alarm fire has broken out in DC. (UnSplash)

DC Fire and EMS posted on X: “2 Alarm Fire unit block Seaton Pl. NW. Fire all floors rear 3 story row house extended to adjacent home.”

In an updated post, the department added: “2 Alarm fire unit block Seaton Pl. NW. Attacking fire all floors via interior and working to cut off extension via attics. Still fire in attic and roof of original fire building. Aprox 25 units and 120 personnel on scene. 2 more engines & 2 trucks requested. No initial reports of injuries.”

Thick smoke was visible from multiple parts of the city, prompting concern among residents. The cause of the fire was not known. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

