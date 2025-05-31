FGN28 INDOPAK-CDS-LOSSES Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** More important to find out reasons for aircraft losses: CDS Gen Chauhan on losses during Op Sindoor

Singapore: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Saturday acknowledged losses of aircraft in recent hostilities with Pakistan but dismissed as "absolutely incorrect" Islamabad's claim of downing six Indian jets. ****

FGN17 THAROOR-LD COLOMBIA

**** Colombia withdraws statement offering condolences to Pak: Tharoor

Bogota: Colombia has withdrawn a statement offering condolences to Pakistan for the loss of lives following India's military strikes in response to the Pahalgam attack after an Indian parliamentary delegation explained Islamabad's relentless support to cross-border terrorism. ****

FGN12 US-TRUMP-INDOPAK

**** Trump says 'deal' he's most proud of is stopping potential nuclear war between India, Pakistan through trade

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump has said the “deal” he is most proud of is that he was able to stop “potentially a nuclear war” between India and Pakistan through trade as opposed to through “bullets”. ****

FGN34 DENMARK-INDIA-DELEGATION

**** All-party Indian delegation apprises Denmark of cross-border terrorism challenges

Copenhagen: An all-party delegation visiting Copenhagen on Saturday apprised the Danish leaders of challenges posed by cross-border terrorism to India, emphasising Denmark's important voice in global affairs as a powerful tool in the fight against the global menace. ****

FGN26 LATVIA-INDIA-DELEGATION

**** Latvia reiterates opposition to terrorism, notes India's significance in Indo-Pacific region during delegation's visit

Riga: An all-party delegation visiting here has met Latvian State Secretary Andzejs Vilumsons, who reiterated his country's unequivocal opposition to terrorism in all its forms and termed India a significant player in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and stability. ****

FGN19 SIERRA LEONE-INDIA-DELEGATION

**** Sierra Leone voices support to India's stance on fighting terrorism, calls for African unity against menace

Freetown: Sierra Leone has expressed strong support to India's stance on combatting terrorism, with Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi highlighting the urgent need for African nations to unite against the menace and warning that inaction could bring the threat to their shores. ****

FGN13 SINGORE-MACRON

**** French President Macron touts ‘positive new’ Asia-Europe alliance amid US-China rivalry

Singapore: French President Emmanuel Macron has called on European and Asian nations to work together to build a "positive new alliance" to avoid being dragged into the growing rivalry between the US and China. **** PY PY

