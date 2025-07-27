Lucknow, A bizarre fraud case uncovered in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, has thrown the spotlight on the little-known world of "micronations" — self-declared entities that mimic the structures of real countries but lack legal recognition. The Uttar Pradesh police is also at its wits' end as it faces a unique case with no precedence to follow. Ghaziabad embassy fraud sheds light on world of 'micronations'

The UP Special Task Force on July 22 arrested 47-year-old Harsh Vardhan Jain from Ghaziabad for running "embassies" of four micronations — Westarctica, Seborga, Poulbia and Ladonia — from a rented house.

Claiming to be their "ambassador," Jain possessed forged diplomatic plates, luxury cars and official seals. Police are probing alleged overseas job scams, hawala links and counterintelligence activities. Custody plea is pending in court. They are also examining statements by Westarctica and Seborga for possible use in the investigation.

"The problem is that there is no reference point for us also to deal with cases that involve something called a micronation," a senior UP police officer told PTI.

"The Ministry of External Affairs is our medium for correspondence in cases that go beyond the territories of India, and here, these unrecognised entities don't have such a legal system in place," the officer said, noting the complexities of the matter.

The case not only exposed lapses in local intelligence systems but also turned attention to the peculiar world of micronations — a concept still largely outside academic and legal frameworks in India.

According to a 2014 research paper 'Islands and Micronationality' by academic Philip Hayward, "Micronations are largely notional entities. They are territories that have been declared independent by individuals or groups despite the minimal likelihood of their being recognised as independent by any established nation state or international body."

Hayward distinguishes these entities from "microstates" like Niue or Tokelau, which are legally recognised despite small populations. Unlike them, micronations are often ideological projects or artistic experiments that exist without borders or international validation.

"Westarctica," one of the micronations Jain claimed to represent, is a non-profit founded by a former US Navy officer who styles himself as "Grand Duke." Its website says it "seeks to engage technology and people in service of the environment while pursuing sovereignty for Western Antarctica." The entity claims to have a head of state, prime minister and ministers for culture, foreign affairs, and even defence.

"Seborga" is a village on the Italian-French border with symbolic governance. It has a princess, crown councillors and even foreign representatives but no banks, casinos or hospitals. Its website clarifies: "While the Principality of Seborga has long claimed its historical and cultural identity, in the current legal framework it operates in full compliance with Italian law. All its activities are carried out solely in a symbolic and cultural form and are managed by a duly registered 'associazione di promozione sociale', established under Italian legislation."

"Ladonia," located in southern Sweden, markets itself as a haven for free speech and art. Claiming over 30,000 non-resident citizens and 125 ministries, its website states: "Ladonia is a peaceful and evolving model of cultural and artistic sovereignty in a post-national era, demonstrating that new nations can emerge through diplomacy, creativity, and shared ideals — without conflict or political upheaval."

Speaking to PTI, Assistant Professor of International Law at Lucknow University, Bhanu Pratap, explained why micronations have no standing under current international law.

"As far as micronations are concerned they are not subject matter of international law per se because they do not come within the traditional understanding of statehood. Article one of the Montevideo Convention mentions the rights and duties of a state, which are Population, Territory, Government and the ability to exercise formal relations with other countries."

Pratap noted that a UN committee once considered the idea of "Lilliput Nations" but rejected it. "Today, the only valid entity is the State. Either you are a state or not." He compared the case to the self-styled "nation" of Kailasa founded by fugitive Indian spiritual leader Nithyanand, which too has "no legal standing."

Referencing the principle of "Uti possidetis," Pratap elaborated, "On the date of your independence, whatever the map of your independent country is, it is considered final and now no more countries can be created using self-determination as a cause… The most factual question that we should ask is independence against what and why the independence?”

Micronations have also yet to find serious consideration in Indian academia.

"You have nation states, legally recognised states, sovereign independent states. There are some which are struggling for independence… But in academics and political science, we don't have this term called micronations. I have never come across this word in textbooks," said Prof Rajpal Budania of the Political Science department at the University of Allahabad.

The International Relations expert warned that such entities could be used for "malafide purposes with malicious intentions, like the case in Ghaziabad. It's unfortunate that a man could pull off something like this, and it is a failure of the police and intelligence."

He added that if the phenomenon shows relevance to society or global politics, "then it should definitely be studied."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.