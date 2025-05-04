By Andrew Hay Guatemalan migrant who gave birth in US avoids rapid deportation

May 3 - A Guatemalan migrant who crossed the US border eight months pregnant and gave birth in Arizona has avoided fast-track deportation after intervention by the state's governor, her lawyer and a federal official said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old woman gained public attention after lawyer Luis Campos said federal agents denied him access to her in a Tucson hospital after she gave birth on Wednesday and told him she was set for rapid removal after entering the country illegally.

The case raised concerns about the treatment of mothers and infants caught in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, prompting Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs to contact federal officials, according to local media.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the woman had been placed in normal deportation proceedings and would have a chance to appeal her case.

"The woman was transferred to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations with a court date to appear before an immigration judge," said a CBP spokesman. "The child remains with the mother."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Campos said the woman, who he identified only as "Erika," fled a "violent situation" in Guatemala, according to her mother who requested that he represent her.

She walked for two days in the Sonoran desert before being apprehended about 50 miles south of Tucson, he said. She has the right to express fear of returning to Guatemala and request asylum, he added.

"I'm hoping to get news either today or tomorrow that she's been released," said Campos, adding that Phoenix immigration lawyers had offered him their help at the request of Hobbs.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Hobbs spokesperson told local media her office contacted federal and local officials regarding the welfare of the woman and newborn.

"Governor Hobbs has been clear in her opposition to inhumane immigration enforcement practices," the spokesperson said, according to 13News.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.