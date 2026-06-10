H1-B applicant's Reddit post raises concerns over stamping delays, social media scrutiny: ‘What does no deletions mean?’

H1-B visa applicant recent post on Reddit has sparked discussion online after the user claimed that their US visa stamping was delayed following questions about social media activity during the consular interview.

Immigration lawyers often note that a 221(g) refusal is not always a permanent denial.(Representational File Photo)

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The applicant wrote that they attended a visa interview on May 12 and were issued a refusal notice under Section 221(g), a provision commonly used by US consulates when additional administrative processing or document checks are required before a final decision is made.

H1-B visa delays: Here's what the Reddit post claims

According to the Reddit user, the consular officer initially retained the applicant’s passport after the interview and asked whether their social media accounts were public. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the user's claim.

The applicant said they answered “yes.” But, a week later, the passport was returned without a visa stamp along with another 221(g) notice mentioning: “Social media – Open to Public – no deletions.”

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{{^usCountry}} The user also claimed they had initially listed only active social media accounts in the DS-160 visa application form, but later emailed additional account details to the consulate after receiving the notice. Nearly 40 days later, the visa status allegedly continued to show as “Refused.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user also claimed they had initially listed only active social media accounts in the DS-160 visa application form, but later emailed additional account details to the consulate after receiving the notice. Nearly 40 days later, the visa status allegedly continued to show as “Refused.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post triggered some reactions, with commenters questioning what the phrase “no deletions” meant and whether applicants were being informally advised not to remove social media content while administrative checks were underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post triggered some reactions, with commenters questioning what the phrase “no deletions” meant and whether applicants were being informally advised not to remove social media content while administrative checks were underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What does “no deletions” mean? Like “do not delete anything from your profile”?” one person commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What does “no deletions” mean? Like “do not delete anything from your profile”?” one person commented. {{/usCountry}}

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“Submit passport directly to VAC, take printout of social media and submit 221G social media letter , social media print + passport directly to VAC,” another suggested.

What is 221(g)?

Section 221(g) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act allows consular officers to temporarily refuse a visa application pending further review, security checks or additional documentation.

Immigration lawyers often note that a 221(g) refusal is not always a permanent denial. In many cases, applicants eventually receive approval after administrative processing is completed.

The US has required most visa applicants since 2019 to disclose social media identifiers used during the previous five years as part of the DS-160 application process.

Also Read: H-1B fraud row: 30 US companies under probe over alleged visa abuse network

H1-B visas under scrutiny

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The discussion comes amid broader debate around the H1-B visa programme in the United States.

An H1-B visa allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring technical expertise or a bachelor’s degree equivalent. Technology firms, universities, hospitals and research institutions are among the biggest users of the programme.

The issue has also remained politically sensitive after a federal judge recently struck down Donald Trump’s proposed $100,000 H1-B visa fee, ruling that the administration exceeded its authority by imposing the charge without congressional approval, according to the Associated Press.

Supporters of the H1-B system argue the programme helps American companies fill skilled labour shortages, while critics claim it can undercut US workers and wages.

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Though there is no publicly announced new law linking visa approvals directly to social media activity, immigration forums and applicants have increasingly reported longer administrative processing timelines and additional scrutiny in some H1-B cases.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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