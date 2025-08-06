Help Wanted: A $195,000 Economist With More Than a Ph.D.

The most high-profile job search in Washington this week is to fill the now-delicate role of overseeing the country’s jobs data. So what does it take to be a successful candidate?

President Trump says he plans to announce a new commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the coming days after he fired Erika McEntarfer from the job hours after the release of a dismal July jobs report Friday. The president “wants his own people there,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Being a Trump loyalist is a departure from the traditional job description. Carroll Wright, the country’s first BLS commissioner, described the agency’s role in 1904 as “the fearless publication of the facts.” The job, which pays a minimum of $195,000 a year, has typically gone to a labor economist with prior experience in government or academia. Most commissioners have been accomplished statisticians and scholars themselves.

The BLS commissioner’s biggest responsibility? Oversee the gathering of data that corporations, investors and policymakers rely on to inform decisions large and small. That includes some of the most closely watched economic indicators, such as federal and state unemployment rates, job creation and inflation.

Though chosen by the president, the agency’s commissioner is considered a term appointee, brought on to serve a set amount of time regardless of what party controls the White House. The BLS chief isn’t a cabinet member and reports up to the secretary of the Labor Department.

“There’s a big difference in Washington that I didn’t appreciate before I got there between political appointees of the president, who are in charge of advancing the president’s policy agenda, and the term appointees who are intended to be subject matter experts in charge of scientific and technical operations,” said Erica Groshen, who served as BLS commissioner during President Barack Obama’s second term.

The commissioner’s interaction with the president is indirect: The BLS shares important data with the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers a day before the information is released to the public. The Council then writes a memo for the president to review.

Erica Groshen speaking at a symposium in 2015 when she was serving as BLS commissioner.

Former commissioners warn that whoever gets the job should guard its nonpartisan status.

“All commissioners have to learn that when they’re asked questions about policy, frankly, they don’t answer them,” said Keith Hall, who was appointed commissioner by George W. Bush and served most of his term under Obama. He was in the job for most of the 2007-09 recession and frequently testified before Senate committees.

“I’d get questions like, ‘Doesn’t this report indicate that such-and-such policy isn’t working?’” he said.

Coming into a role with the tacit knowledge that the president wants to hear good news is “going to be a very big challenge for the next commissioner,” Groshen said. That person will also have to manage the work of the bureau, which includes, crucially, modernizing its operations, she said.

Change is necessary at the 2,000-person agency, but it has to be incorporated carefully so that policymakers and the private sector can put new data in context, said Lawrence Katz, who was the first chief economist at the Labor Department, during the Clinton administration, and worked closely with the BLS commissioner at the time.

“Even if you think you have innovative ways of doing things better, you have to do things gradually. It’s useless to have a new measure if it’s not consistent with past data because people won’t know how to interpret it,” said Katz, who now teaches at Harvard.

The Labor Department didn’t respond to requests for comment. The BLS commissioner’s executive level is determined by Congress, and the pay rate for that level is published by the Office of Personnel Management. In 2024, that base pay was set by executive order at $195,200.

Groshen’s advice to the next commissioner? “Do everything you can to show that the traditional BLS culture is preserved, one that values objectivity and accuracy above all else. And walk in there expecting to trust the civil servants who have served the country so well.”

Write to Lauren Weber at Lauren.Weber@wsj.com