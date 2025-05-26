HONG KONG -Hong Kong's Education Bureau said that it had called on universities in the Chinese territory to attract top talent following a ban on Harvard University enrolling foreign students. Hong Kong urges universities to facilitate students after Harvard ban

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enrol international students and is forcing current foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status.

The ban, effective for the 2025-2026 school year, comes as the administration said Harvard fostered antisemitism and coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese nationals make up about a fifth of Harvard's foreign student intake in 2024.

"The Education Bureau has promptly called on all universities in Hong Kong to introduce facilitation measures for those eligible with a view to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of students and scholars, and to attract top talent," the bureau said in an emailed statement.

The bureau has contacted the Harvard Club of Hong Kong to offer support for students who have been admitted to Harvard for further studies.

"We will continue to keep a close eye on the needs of students whose studies have been affected by the shifting global education landscape," it said, adding that it would consider support measures as part of the city's role as an "international education hub."

Hong Kong, a former British colony with a population of 7.5 million, has five universities in the top 100 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and was until recently regarded as one of Asia's freest academic arenas.

Schools and universities in the financial hub are now obliged to integrate national security and patriotic themes into their teaching, bringing them closer in line with education in mainland China.

Hong Kong's University of Science and Technology on Friday announced an open invitation to international undergraduate and postgraduate students at Harvard University, as well as those holding confirmed offers to continue their studies at HKUST.

"The university will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admission procedures, and academic support to facilitate a seamless transition for interested students."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.