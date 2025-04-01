How to change phone number on Ticketmaster? A step-by-step guide

A number of users are facing issues while trying to update their phone numbers on Ticketmaster. Many have shared on X that they are unable to access their accounts due to this. Several users are facing issues while trying to update their phone numbers on Ticketmaster. (Bloomberg)

Reactions -

“WHY would my number ever be my old number on ticketmaster!!!! I been sitting on hold with them for almost 20 mins just to CHANGE MY NUMBER!!!!!!! I’m bouta burst into flamessss,” one user reported.

Another reported, “I can’t even get into my ticketmaster account because it won’t let me change my number.”

A third person wrote, “The fact I forgot to update my number on Ticketmaster and have to wait for a person to do has me pissed! If i miss my chance for my tickets, today can go to hell! I’m already almost 15 minutes behind!”

A frustrated user also said, “Why does one have to wait over an half an hour for help to simply change their phone number? Expecting someone to still have access to their old number in order to update to their new number is absurd service!”

How to change or update your phone number on Ticketmaster:

Visit the Ticketmaster website or open the app, then log in with your email and password.

Once logged in, go to "My Account" and click on “My Profile.”

In your profile settings, look for and tap on the "Update Phone Number" option.

Enter the one-time code sent to your existing phone number to confirm your identity.

After verification, add the new phone number you would like to use.

You will get a new one-time code sent to your new number. Enter this code to finish the update.

Don't have access to your old phone number?

If you no longer have access to the phone number linked to your Ticketmaster account, you will need to contact Fan Support for assistance.

Find the contact information for Fan Support on the Ticketmaster website or app.

Explain your situation and provide any necessary information for verification.