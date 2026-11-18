The former mansion of Hulk Hogan on the beach in Clearwater, Florida, has been sold for $5.9 million, about nine months after it came to the market with a listing price of around $11 million. The Coldwell Banker Realty listing for the property at 1040 Eldorado Avenue described it as a three-story beachfront home in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The professional wrestler had purchased the house in 2012 for $3.33 million. The property came to the market on January 30, 2026, a few months after Hogan’s death in July 2025.

The former beachfront home of Hulk Hogan in Clearwater, Florida, sold for $5.9 million, well below its original $11 million asking price. Hogan bought the property for $3.33 million in 2012. The three-story house has five bedrooms, Gulf views, a pool and a spa. (REUTERS)

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The selling price was roughly $5.1 million less than the original asking price. There were three consecutive reductions after the listing of the house, with its asking price reduced first to $8.99 million and then to $7.9 million in June. The next reduction brought down the asking price to $6.9 million in September. According to Realtor.com, the final price of the sale was $5.9 million. The difference between Hogan’s purchase price and the final sale price of the property is $2.57 million, before accounting for expenses associated with ownership and the sale.

An $11 million Gulf front property

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As per Mansion Global, the house was constructed in 2009 and consists of 5,400 square feet on three floors, with an additional 1,500 square feet of covered outdoor spaces. The property was situated directly on the beachfront of the Gulf of Mexico. It featured five bedrooms, with the master bedroom measuring approximately 1,000 square feet.

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{{^usCountry}} Design features of the house include a double staircase to the entrance as well as two round glass walls looking out to the sea. The main bedroom has Gulf views, while the covered deck offers an area with a view of the waterfront. The house listing mentions a chef’s kitchen. According to the details on Realtor.com, some other design features include teak, marble, and natural stone flooring, a gas fireplace, and an elevator. The main bedroom has its own private terrace, seating area, walk-in closet, and bath with a soaking tub. The covered outdoor area includes a seating space, a pool, and a spa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Design features of the house include a double staircase to the entrance as well as two round glass walls looking out to the sea. The main bedroom has Gulf views, while the covered deck offers an area with a view of the waterfront. The house listing mentions a chef’s kitchen. According to the details on Realtor.com, some other design features include teak, marble, and natural stone flooring, a gas fireplace, and an elevator. The main bedroom has its own private terrace, seating area, walk-in closet, and bath with a soaking tub. The covered outdoor area includes a seating space, a pool, and a spa. {{/usCountry}}

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Realtor.com listed the property's size as 6,098 square feet, compared with the 5,400 square feet of interior space reported by Mansion Global. The sources did not clarify the difference in the measurements. The listing history recorded the three price reductions, with the final sale price falling below the last asking price.

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Hulk Hogan’s three-story beachfront home in Clearwater sold for $5.9 million, about nine months after listing for nearly $11 million. Hogan bought the property in 2012 for $3.33 million. The sale price followed several reductions and excludes ownership and selling costs.

Career of Hogan and his properties in Clearwater

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was one of the most famous wrestlers in professional wrestling. Mansion Global called him the most famous star in the wrestling industry and an easily recognizable media personality. He won the WWE championship six times. Even though he was born in Georgia, Hogan spent much of his life in the Tampa region, including periods when he worked in Connecticut and Los Angeles. His first property in Clearwater was bought in 1989, according to Mansion Global.

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The Clearwater mansion was one of the two houses in the neighborhood that belonged to Hogan. In 2012, Hogan purchased the larger property on the Gulf side for $3.33 million and bought an adjacent house for $1.6 million in 2016, as per property records reported by Mansion Global. The smaller property was not part of the listing for the larger mansion.

The smaller property, which was a cottage, covered more than 2,000 square feet and featured three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, along with a pool, a spa and an outdoor seating area, as per Realtor.com. The smaller property, too, had been listed at $2.8 million, according to the same source. The houses had been listed separately.

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Hogan passed away in July 2025 at the age of 71 at his Clearwater residence, according to Realtor.com. The property was put up for sale in January 2026, with the asking price reflecting its location, size, and amenities. The sale price of $5.9 million was $2.57 million higher than Hogan's original purchase price, before expenses and other costs associated with the property were taken into account.