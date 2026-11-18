The former mansion of Hulk Hogan on the beach in Clearwater, Florida, has been sold for $5.9 million, about nine months after it came to the market with a listing price of around $11 million. The Coldwell Banker Realty listing for the property at 1040 Eldorado Avenue described it as a three-story beachfront home in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The professional wrestler had purchased the house in 2012 for $3.33 million. The property came to the market on January 30, 2026, a few months after Hogan’s death in July 2025. The former beachfront home of Hulk Hogan in Clearwater, Florida, sold for $5.9 million, well below its original $11 million asking price. Hogan bought the property for $3.33 million in 2012. The three-story house has five bedrooms, Gulf views, a pool and a spa. (REUTERS)

The selling price was roughly $5.1 million less than the original asking price. There were three consecutive reductions after the listing of the house, with its asking price reduced first to $8.99 million and then to $7.9 million in June. The next reduction brought down the asking price to $6.9 million in September. According to Realtor.com, the final price of the sale was $5.9 million. The difference between Hogan’s purchase price and the final sale price of the property is $2.57 million, before accounting for expenses associated with ownership and the sale.

An $11 million Gulf front property As per Mansion Global, the house was constructed in 2009 and consists of 5,400 square feet on three floors, with an additional 1,500 square feet of covered outdoor spaces. The property was situated directly on the beachfront of the Gulf of Mexico. It featured five bedrooms, with the master bedroom measuring approximately 1,000 square feet.

Design features of the house include a double staircase to the entrance as well as two round glass walls looking out to the sea. The main bedroom has Gulf views, while the covered deck offers an area with a view of the waterfront. The house listing mentions a chef’s kitchen. According to the details on Realtor.com, some other design features include teak, marble, and natural stone flooring, a gas fireplace, and an elevator. The main bedroom has its own private terrace, seating area, walk-in closet, and bath with a soaking tub. The covered outdoor area includes a seating space, a pool, and a spa.

Realtor.com listed the property's size as 6,098 square feet, compared with the 5,400 square feet of interior space reported by Mansion Global. The sources did not clarify the difference in the measurements. The listing history recorded the three price reductions, with the final sale price falling below the last asking price.