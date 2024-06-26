Ice cream recall: 60 products including Hershey's pulled over listeria risk, check out full list

More than 60 ice cream products have been recalled nationwide in the US over the risk of listeria contamination. The affected products include popular brands like Hershey's, Friendly's, and Chipwich, which are produced by Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall in a statement released Monday. More than 60 ice cream products are being recalled over risk of Listeria contamination

Why is ice cream being recalled in US?

According to the agency's recall notice, Totally Cool is pulling back over 60 ice cream products sold under more than a dozen brand names, citing fears of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

FDA describes the dangerous bacteria as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The affected products were “distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery,” the statement continues. However, the agency said that no illnesses have been reported as of yet.

Which ice cream products are being recalled?

The brands affected by the recall are:

Friendly’s Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Hershey’s Ice Cream Yelloh! Jeni’s (ice cream sandwiches) Cumberland Farms The Frozen Farmer Marco ChipWich AMAFruits Taharka Dolcezza Gelato LaSalle

Although more than 60 products have been recalled, not every product from each brand has been affected. The entire list, as provided by the FDA, is in the PDF linked here. The agency urges those who possess the recalled products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The Maryland-based company has “ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the notice continued.

It also noted that “the company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.”