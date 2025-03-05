‘If Canada puts on retaliatory tariff…’: Trump's fiery response to Trudeau's retaliation

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to raise Canada tariffs again after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced counter-tariffs against US-made products. Trump threatened to raise Canada tariffs again on Tuesday.

“Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!” Trump said on a social media post.

Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs on US imports, stating that a 25% duty on CA$30 billion worth of US goods would take effect immediately. Additionally, another CA$125 billion in US products would face the same tariff in three weeks.

“Our tariffs will remain in place until the U.S. tariffs are withdrawn and not a moment sooner. And should these tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue non-tariff measures, which will demonstrate that there are no winners in a trade war,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau slams Trump’s Tariffs as a “dumb” move, accused POTUS of “appeasing” Putin

Trudeau criticized Trump’s tariffs, calling them a “dumb” decision.

“Americans will lose jobs. Americans will pay more for groceries, for gas, for cars, for homes,” Trudeau said. “As of this morning, markets are down and inflation is set to rise dramatically all across your country.”

Directly addressing Trump, Trudeau added, “Even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.”

Trudeau also accused Trump of “appeasing” Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “The United States launched a trade war against Canada. Their closest partner and ally, the closest friend. At the same time, they’re talking about working positively with Russia, appeasing Vladimir Putin, a lying, murderous dictator. Make that make sense.”

Also Read: Trump trying to engineer ‘total collapse’ of Canada’s economy, accuses Trudeau

Trudeau also rejected Trump’s claim that the tariffs were meant to combat fentanyl trafficking, calling it “completely bogus, completely unjustified, completely false.”

Meanwhile, China also announced retaliatory measures against the US, halting sales to 15 US companies and raising duties on certain US energy imports.