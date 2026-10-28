In 2004, Ken Griffey Jr. bought 11.58 lakefront acres near Orlando for $2.575 million; the custom-built mansion is now listed for $27 million

Ken Griffey Jr. paid $2.575 million for a lakefront property outside Orlando in April 2004, while he was still playing for the Cincinnati Reds. Now the Baseball Hall of Famer wants $27 million for what stands there today: a custom-built mansion in Windermere, Florida, that Orlando Weekly calls the most expensive home for sale in Orlando. The two prices are not a like-for-like comparison because the 2004 sum covered the property before the house was built. Even so, the gap offers a snapshot of how the area's real estate market has changed. Ken Griffey Jr.’s Windermere mansion is listed for $27 million, making it the Orlando area’s most expensive home for sale, according to Orlando Weekly. The three-story estate features seven bedrooms, extensive indoor and outdoor amenities, and community boat-ramp access to the Butler Chain of Lakes. (Getty Images via AFP)

Mansion Global reported on May 13 that the house had been listed earlier that week. It sits about 20 miles southwest of Orlando. Custom-built in 2008 for Griffey and his wife, Melissa, it spans more than 22,000 square feet across three levels. The couple declined to comment on the sale. PropertyShark records cited by Mansion Global put the 2004 purchase price at $2.575 million.

Griffey, 56, needs little introduction to baseball fans. The 13-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove center fielder spent most of his career with the Seattle Mariners and the Reds, with a short stint with the Chicago White Sox. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Since retiring, he has also worked as a sports photographer, with assignments that have included the 2025 Masters Tournament and events involving Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the NFL and IndyCar, according to Mansion Global.