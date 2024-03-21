In a first, US surgeons successfully transplants genetically-edited pig kidney into 62-year-old patient

A team of surgeons in Boston, United States, has announced the successful transplantation of world's first genetically-engineered pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient. US doctors have transplanted world's first genetically-engineered pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

The Boston doctors performed operation on a patient with end-stage kidney disease at Massachusetts General Hospital, which lasted four hours, AP reported.

Earlier, pig kidneys were temporarily implanted into brain-dead donors. Unfortunately, two men died within few months after receiving heart transplants from pigs.

