In a first, US surgeons successfully transplants genetically-edited pig kidney into 62-year-old patient
Mar 21, 2024 08:00 PM IST
A team of surgeons in Boston, United States, has announced the successful transplantation of a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
A team of surgeons in Boston, United States, has announced the successful transplantation of world's first genetically-engineered pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The Boston doctors performed operation on a patient with end-stage kidney disease at Massachusetts General Hospital, which lasted four hours, AP reported.
Earlier, pig kidneys were temporarily implanted into brain-dead donors. Unfortunately, two men died within few months after receiving heart transplants from pigs.
