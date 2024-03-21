 In a first, US surgeons successfully transplants genetically-edited pig kidney into 62-year-old patient - Hindustan Times
In a first, US surgeons successfully transplants genetically-edited pig kidney into 62-year-old patient

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 08:00 PM IST

A team of surgeons in Boston, United States, has announced the successful transplantation of a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

The Boston doctors performed operation on a patient with end-stage kidney disease at Massachusetts General Hospital, which lasted four hours, AP reported.

Earlier, pig kidneys were temporarily implanted into brain-dead donors. Unfortunately, two men died within few months after receiving heart transplants from pigs.

This is a developing story, pls visit back for more updates

