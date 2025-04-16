Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In last minute reversal, US agency extends support for cyber vulnerability database

Reuters |
Apr 16, 2025 08:39 PM IST

USA-CYBER-MITRE:In last minute reversal, US agency extends support for cyber vulnerability database

By Raphael Satter

In last minute reversal, US agency extends support for cyber vulnerability database
In last minute reversal, US agency extends support for cyber vulnerability database

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials will extend support for 11 months for a database of cyber weaknesses that plays a critical role in fighting bugs and hacks, a spokesperson said on Wednesday - just as the funding was due to run out.

The expected cut-off of payments for the non-profit MITRE Corp's Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database had spread alarm across the cybersecurity community.

The U.S.-backed database acts as a catalog for cyber weaknesses and enables IT administrators to quickly flag and triage the different bugs and hacks discovered daily.

The last-minute change of plan after the importance of the service was highlighted publicly is another instance of the confusion across government as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration makes deep cuts to public spending.

MITRE did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an email the CVE program was invaluable and that it had executed an "option period on the contract to ensure there will be no lapse in critical CVE services."

A spokesperson for the agency told Reuters in an email the funding would continue for another 11 months.

The government's last-minute change drew "a sigh of relief," said John Hammond, a researcher with the managed security company Huntress who was among the many who opposed the move to stop funding.

"I'm glad somoene or something heard the voice of the community loud and clear," Hammond said.

The uncertainty has already prompted some members of the cybersecurity community to invest in alternatives.

On Wednesday, a group calling itself the CVE Foundation unveiled a website that marketed itself as a bid to "ensure the long-term viability, stability, and independence" of the system. A message seeking comment from the organization did not immediately receive a response.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / In last minute reversal, US agency extends support for cyber vulnerability database
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On