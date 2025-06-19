Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
India to send crashed plane's black box to US, local newspaper Economic Times reports

Reuters |
Jun 19, 2025 01:35 PM IST

India plans to send the black box from the recent Air India plane crash to the U.S. for analysis, as damage from a post-crash fire makes data extraction impossible locally. The crash resulted in 241 fatalities and is being investigated by various agencies, including the NTSB, while India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau disputed claims about the black box's condition.

-India will send the black box recovered from the recent fatally crashed Air India plane to the U.S. for analysis, local newspaper Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the development.

"The recorder sustained heavy external damage from post-crash fire making it impossible to extract data in India," the ET report said, citing people aware of the development.

However, the Director General of India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau , GVG Yugandhar, in an emailed response to Reuters said the report was "factually incorrect" without elaborating further.a

Air India declined comment.

Indian authorities are investigating the crash of an Air India Boeing Dreamliner, which last week killed 241 people on board and at least 30 on the ground, marking the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The black box consists of two components - the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder . It provides crucial insights for crash investigators, including altitude and airspeed data and pilot conversation records that help determine probable causes of crashes.

Data from the flight data recorder will be extracted at the Washington-based laboratory of the National Transportation Safety Board and shared with AAIB, the ET report added, citing sources. The NTSB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

United Kingdom's Air Accidents Investigation Branch will also be present at the laboratory, the report added. The government agency did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On