By Manoj Kumar India trade team to visit US soon for more talks, trade ministry official says

NEW DELHI -A delegation from India is expected to visit the United States soon for trade talks, a government official told reporters, as the two countries look to iron out disagreements over duties for auto components, steel, and farm goods.

India is among the few countries that are still negotiating a trade deal with Washington, as President Donald Trump ramps up his trade war with the threat of sharply higher tariffs from August 1.

A team of Indian officials on an extended visit to the U.S. recently failed to secure a deal as the two countries were unable to overcome some key hurdles.

India is resisting opening up its agriculture and dairy sectors while asking for a favourable tariff for its goods entering the U.S. compared to countries like Vietnam and China.

"Indian team will visit the U.S. soon for further talks," said the trade official, who did not want to be named.

The trade ministry did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comments.

Last week, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said the country will only make deals in its national interest.

New Delhi has proposed a retaliatory duties against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization, saying Washington's 25% tariff on automobiles and some auto parts would affect $2.89 billion of India's exports.

"We are engaged with the U.S. team through virtual and physical meetings," the official said, adding that India still aims to conclude the first tranche of the deal by fall.

