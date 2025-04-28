Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian, UK trade ministers meet to push for deal under added pressure from Trump

Reuters |
Apr 28, 2025 07:19 PM IST

BRITAIN-INDIA-TRADE:Indian, UK trade ministers meet to push for deal under added pressure from Trump

By Alistair Smout

Indian, UK trade ministers meet to push for deal under added pressure from Trump
Indian, UK trade ministers meet to push for deal under added pressure from Trump

LONDON -The British and Indian trade ministers began two days of talks on Monday to conclude more than three years of negotiations on a trade pact, under additional pressure to reach a deal because of Donald Trump's tariffs on exports to the United States.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described his first day of talks in with British trade minister Jonathan Reynolds as "productive" in a post on X, without giving further details.

India and Britain are both seeking bilateral deals with the United States to remove some of Trump's tariffs, which have upended the global trade system. The turmoil has also sharpened focus in both London and New Delhi on the need to clinch a UK/India trade deal.

"The government's committed to doing the right deal with India, which will improve access for UK businesses, cut tariffs and make trade cheaper and easier," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said.

Talks are seen as nearing completion, with the latest negotiating round having been extended in a bid to reach a final conclusion. Any deal must reach agreement over tariffs on goods such as whiskey, agriculture and cars, as well as on regulations around pharmaceutical products and investments.

One person familiar with the talks said before Monday's meeting that the issues of whiskey and autos, long sensitive areas in India, had already been resolved.

Another area of contention has been around any exemptions Indian workers could secure from British social security contributions, which Goyal has said will be covered in a separate treaty.

Britain and India launched the trade talks in January 2022, with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson promising a deal by Diwali ten months later to show the advantages of Britain's new authority to conduct its own trade policy after leaving the EU.

But progress has proven uneven, with Starmer now the fourth British prime minister leading the negotiations. His Labour government has pledged progress towards a deal, and Reynolds, who visited India in February to restart the trade talks, said securing one was a "top priority".

Both sides said that immigration, a politically sensitive topic in Britain, would not form part of trade talks, although provisions to make it easier for professionals to stay temporarily for work trips could be part of any deal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Indian, UK trade ministers meet to push for deal under added pressure from Trump
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On