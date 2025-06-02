Iran said Monday it will not accept a nuclear agreement that deprives it of what it calls "peaceful activities", a reference to uranium enrichment, as it pressed the United States for guarantees it will drop sanctions. Iran says no nuclear deal if deprived of 'peaceful activities'

Uranium enrichment has remained a key point of contention between the foes, in talks to seal a nuclear deal since April, with Iran defending what it says is its pursuit of a civil nuclear programme but with the US side calling it a "red line".

Speaking in Cairo, where he met the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: "If the goal is to deprive Iran of its peaceful activities, then certainly no agreement will be reached."

Araghchi insisted that Iran has "nothing to hide" on its nuclear programme.

"Iran has a peaceful nuclear programme... we are prepared to provide this assurance to any party or entity," he said.

The remarks came after Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Monday called for more transparency from Iran following a leaked report that showed Tehran had stepped up uranium enrichment.

The IAEA report showed that Iran has stepped up production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent close to the roughly 90 percent level needed for atomic weapons.

"There is a need for more transparency this is very, very clear in Iran, and nothing will bring us to this confidence full explanations of a number of activities," Grossi said ahead of meeting Araghchi.

Grossi added that some of the report's findings "may be uncomfortable for some, and we are... used to being criticised".

Iran has rejected the report, warning it would retaliate if European powers that have threatened to reimpose nuclear sanctions "exploit" it.

"Some countries are trying to abuse this agency to pave the way for escalation with Iran. I hope that this agency does not fall into this trap," Araghchi said of the IAEA.

Iran meanwhile pushed for the United States to drop sanctions that have crippled its economy as a condition for a nuclear agreement with President Donald Trump's administration.

Araghchi said on Saturday that he had received "elements" of a US proposal for a nuclear deal following five rounds of talks mediated by Oman.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news conference: "We want to guarantee that the sanctions are effectively lifted."

"So far, the American side has not wanted to clarify this issue," he said.

The US envoy in the nuclear talks said last month that Trump's administration would oppose any Iranian enrichment.

"An enrichment programme can never exist in the state of Iran ever again. That's our red line. No enrichment," Steve Witkoff told Breitbart News.

Iran has vowed to keep enriching uranium "with or without a deal" on its nuclear programme.

The United States has sent Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal that the White House called "acceptable" and in Tehran's "best interest" to accept, US media reported on Saturday.

The New York Times, citing officials familiar with the diplomatic exchanges, said the proposal calls on Iran to stop all enrichment and suggests creating a regional grouping to produce nuclear power.

Iran has held five rounds of talks with the United States in search of a new agreement to replace the deal with major powers that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018.

