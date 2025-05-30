An Israeli far-right minister said on Friday it was time to use "full force" in Gaza, after Hamas said a new US-backed truce proposal failed to meet its demands. Israel minister says 'time to go in with full force' in Gaza

Negotiations to end nearly 20 months of war have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough, with Israel resuming operations in Gaza in March ending a six-week truce.

Israel recently intensified its offensive in what it says is a renewed push to destroy Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack triggered the war.

"Mr Prime Minister, after Hamas rejected the deal proposal again there are no more excuses," far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The confusion, the shuffling and the weakness must end. We have already missed too many opportunities. It is time to go in with full force, without blinking, to destroy, and kill Hamas to the last one."

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump and US envoy Steve Witkoff had "submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed".

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that discussions were "continuing" with the militants.

Israel has not confirmed that it approved the new proposal.

Hamas sources said last week the group had accepted a US-backed deal, but on Thursday political bureau member Bassem Naim said the new version meant "the continuation of killing and famine... and does not meet any of our people's demands, foremost among them halting the war".

"Nonetheless, the movement's leadership is studying the response to the proposal with full national responsibility," he added.

A source close to the group said the new version "is considered a retreat" from the previous one, which "included an American commitment regarding permanent ceasefire negotiations".

According to two sources close to the negotiations, the new proposal involves a 60-day truce, potentially extendable to 70 days, and the release of five living hostages and nine bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during the first week.

It also involves a second exchange of the same number of living and dead hostages during the second week, according to the sources.

The same sources said Hamas had agreed last week to two exchanges on the same terms, but one during the first week of the truce and the other during the final week.

Out of 251 hostages seized during the October 2023 attack, 57 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

The humanitarian situation in the territory remains dire despite aid beginning to trickle in after a more than two-month Israeli blockade.

Food security experts say starvation is looming for one in five people.

Medical facilities in Gaza, meanwhile, have come under increasing strain and repeated attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that European countries should "harden the collective position" against Israel if it does not respond appropriately to the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

With international pressure mounting on Israel over the deepening hunger crisis, Macron said action was needed "in the next few hours and days".

In its latest update Thursday, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 3,986 people had been killed in the territory since Israel resumed major operations on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 54,249, mostly civilians.

Hamas's attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

lma-acc/kir

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.