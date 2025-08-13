By Emily Rose Israel says it kills 5 militants posing as U.S. charity personnel

JERUSALEM, - Israel's military has said it killed five armed militants in the Gaza Strip pretending to work for the U.S.-based World Central Kitchen charity which condemned anyone posing as humanitarian personnel

The military said it confirmed the five were not affiliated with the charity before killing them in an air strike last week while wearing WCK garb and posing a threat to Israeli troops.

"The terrorists deliberately affixed the emblem and wore yellow vests in an attempt to conceal their activity and avoid being targeted, cynically exploiting the status and trust afforded to aid organizations," it said.

WCK said late on Tuesday that it was contacted by Israeli authorities and confirmed the vehicle and people were not linked. "We strongly condemn anyone posing as WCK or other humanitarians as this endangers civilians and aid workers," it said in a statement on X.

In December, WCK fired dozens of Palestinians working for the charity in Gaza, employees told Reuters at the time, after Israel said at least 62 staff were linked to militants.

Israel's military did not give any identities of those killed in last week's incident. The WCK did not give more details or say whether the people targeted had been previously affiliated with the organization.

An Israeli strike in April of last year hit a convoy of three vehicles and killed seven staff of WCK, including foreign aid workers. Israel apologised for what it said was a mistake.

Aid organizations are struggling to meet the needs of Gaza's more than 2 million population after nearly two years of war have devastated the Palestinian enclave, killing tens of thousands of people and causing widespread hunger.

Israel has often said Hamas militants infiltrate aid groups, while humanitarian organizations have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to ease aid restrictions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.