Israeli PM Netanyahu dismisses speculation of rift with Trump

JERUSALEM, - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday dismissed speculation of a falling out with the U.S. administration following a visit to the Gulf by U.S. President Donald Trump that left out Israel.

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates hauled in a series of big ticket business deals but fuelled widespread media commentary pointing out that Israel, Washington's closest ally in the region, had not been included.

The visit followed Trump's decision to end a U.S. bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen even as the Iranian-backed group continued to fire missiles at Israel and to seek nuclear talks with Iran.

Netanyahu, who had previously made no public comment on the issue, told reporters at a news conference that he had spoken to Trump around 10 days ago and the president had told him: "'Bibi I want you to know, I have a complete commitment to you and I have a complete commitment to the state of Israel.'"

Amid growing international pressure on Israel, Trump has urged a quick end to the war in Gaza and spoken of the suffering of civilians in the besieged enclave, where an 11-week Israeli aid blockade has created a deep humanitarian crisis.

In a separate conversation a few days ago, Netanyahu said U.S. Vice President JD Vance had told him: "'Don't pay attention to all these fake news stories about this rupture between us'".

