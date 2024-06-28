Joe Biden vows to return to debate stage with Donald Trump despite alarming performance: report

Joe Biden has vowed to return for a second debate against Donald Trump, after the president’s performance in the presidential debate was dubbed disastrous. CNN senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche said on Friday, June 28, that an adviser claimed Biden will return to the debate stage in September. Joe Biden determined to return to debate stage with Donald Trump despite alarming performance (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo)(REUTERS)

June 27 was a historic day when Biden and Donald Trump came face to face on the debate stage. Biden’s performance has alarmed the Democratic Party a few months before the general election. During the debate, the president stumbled, froze and stared blankly. However, despite concerns from even his own party members, Biden is reportedly not planning to drop out of the race.

‘Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent’

A retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, told New York Post after the debate, “This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate.”

“Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent,” he added. “Trump, on the other hand, was clear and relatively coherent. He looked like he knew what he was talking about. Even though he repeatedly lied, he lies in an articulate way.”

At one point during the debate, Biden seemed to lose his train of thought for about nine seconds before looking up and saying that he “finally beat Medicare.” Trump then quickly reacted, saying, “Well, he’s right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death and he’s destroying Medicare because all of these people who are coming in, they’re putting them on Medicare.”

“If I knew nothing about Donald Trump before that debate and judged him solely on that performance, I’d vote for him,” one Democratic source told New York Post.

Another Democrat said it was “TBD” whether Biden was still going to be the nominee of the party, even though there is less than two months left for the Democratic National Convention. “Biden misspoke. He saved Medicare. But now someone needs to save Biden,” the source said.

Those who backed Biden saw the debate as an opportunity for the president to prove that he is fit for office. However, their hopes were dashed after his performance.