Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Sunday, Dec 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today December 1, 2024: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 1, 2024 6:10 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    US News Live: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal
    US News Live: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 1, 2024 6:10 AM IST

    US News Live: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal

    • Brittany Williams, Allen's ex, claimed she was ‘hacked’ after an ‘insulting’ post, later clarifying and denying the comment amid fan backlash.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 1, 2024 5:56 AM IST

    US News Live: Donald Trump picks 'deep state' critic Kash Patel to head the FBI

    • Donald Trump has appointed Kash Patel as FBI director, aiming to reform the agency and eliminate perceived conspirators. 
    Read the full story here

    Dec 1, 2024 5:29 AM IST

    US News Live: Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' over huge decision about Prince George that could change….

    • Kate Middleton is torn over Prince George's education as he departs Lambrook. While William prefers Eton for its royal tradition, Kate is leaning towards…
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today December 1, 2024: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes