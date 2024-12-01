Live
US News Live Today December 1, 2024: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal
Dec 1, 2024 6:10 AM IST
US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
US News Live: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal
US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 1, 2024 6:10 AM IST
US News Live: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal
- Brittany Williams, Allen's ex, claimed she was ‘hacked’ after an ‘insulting’ post, later clarifying and denying the comment amid fan backlash.
Dec 1, 2024 5:56 AM IST
US News Live: Donald Trump picks 'deep state' critic Kash Patel to head the FBI
- Donald Trump has appointed Kash Patel as FBI director, aiming to reform the agency and eliminate perceived conspirators.
Dec 1, 2024 5:29 AM IST
US News Live: Kate Middleton 'heartbroken' over huge decision about Prince George that could change….
- Kate Middleton is torn over Prince George's education as he departs Lambrook. While William prefers Eton for its royal tradition, Kate is leaning towards…
News world news us news US News Live Today December 1, 2024: Josh Allen's ex claims ‘hackers’ took control after ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ insult post-Hailee Steinfeld proposal