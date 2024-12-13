Live
US News Live Today December 13, 2024: Will Joe Biden take away Donald Trump's nuclear power? Here's what Democrats are planning
Dec 13, 2024 2:02 AM IST
- Democrats urge President Joe Biden to limit his nuclear authority amid concerns over Donald Trump’s potential return to power.
Dec 13, 2024 1:46 AM IST
US News Live: Prince Harry ‘erased’ brother William from Polo doc: Could it be the ‘nail in the coffin’ for Sussexes' Netflix deal?
- Unfortunately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix Polo series has already been declared a dud, making their chances of a deal renewal seem bleak.
