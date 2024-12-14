Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    US News Live Today December 14, 2024: Mike Tyson makes shocking admission about Jake Paul fight: ‘I don't remember it’

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 14, 2024 12:18 AM IST
    US News Live: Get real-time breaking news updates on the biggest event unfolding in the United States, including election, politics, economics, crime, viral and more.
    Latest news on December 14, 2024: Latest news on December 14, 2024: Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Latest news on December 14, 2024: Latest news on December 14, 2024: Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    US News Live: Get the latest updates and breaking news from the US on elections, politics, crime, trends, weather along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump. all right here This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 14, 2024 12:18 AM IST

    US News Live: Mike Tyson makes shocking admission about Jake Paul fight: ‘I don't remember it’

    • The “Baddest Man on the Planet” admitted that the next day, he was wondering why he even went against the 27-year-old heavyweight champion.
    Read the full story here

    News world news us news US News Live Today December 14, 2024: Mike Tyson makes shocking admission about Jake Paul fight: ‘I don't remember it’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes